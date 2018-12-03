CHICAGO (CBS)– Police arrested a 24-year-old suspect connected to three fatal stabbings in Lawndale.

Police Chief Eddie Johnson said police are confident they have located the offender and believe the stabbings are random, but related.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: 24 year old arrested in 3 fatal stabbings in Lawndale. No charges yet. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/DzfIQOWXtN — Jim Williams (@JimWilliamsCBS2) December 3, 2018

The first stabbing, on Nov. 13, took place in the 3100 block of West Taylor. Ruby Humphrey, 57, was killed when she was stabbed on the 3100 block of West Taylor Street.

Two days later, on Nov. 15, 64-year-old Jose Refugio Ceja was fatally stabbed on the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

On Nov. 20, 58-year-old Ronald Rocket was killed on the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue.

According to police, the suspect lived in Chicago, moved to Mississippi and then recently moved back to Chicago.

Charges are pending and the name of the suspect has not be released.