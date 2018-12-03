CHICAGO (CBS) — Riders were forced to evacuate a Metra Train in Morton Grove at Lincoln and Ferris avenues Monday night.

Everyone off the train due to “Mechanical issues” @OnTheMetra in Morton Grove pic.twitter.com/iUq5gvehsf — Micah Fishman (@micahfishman) December 4, 2018

Metra officials say the notification came in at 8:11 p.m. The train was originally stopped due to mechanical issues, which turned out to be the fire. Officials are still not sure of the scale of the fire.

A passenger who was on the train said riders did not originally know a fire was the issue.

“We were on the train and all of a sudden all the power shut down, and they said they had some malfunction and they were going to try and fix it,” he said. “Five minutes later we smelled some smoke, and a cop came in from north side of the train and told us to evacuate. Got out and saw smoke. The engine was on fire. Still going twenty, thirty minutes later.”

Everyone evacuated the train and no injuries were reported.