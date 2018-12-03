CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s famed Double Door closed down in Wicker Park last year, and now the theater is finding a new home in Uptown’s old Wilson Avenue Theater at 1050 Wilson Ave.

For more than two decades, the iconic music venue hosted big acts like The Rolling Stones and Kanye West before it was evicted from its longtime home at Milwaukee and Damen in February 2017.

The reopening of the Double Door was confirmed by 46th ward alderman James Cappleman in a tweet from the weekend that reads, “Well, the secret is out.…Double Door, welcome to Uptown’s Entertainment District in the 46th Ward!”

Well, the secret is out…. Double Door, welcome to Uptown’s Entertainment District in the 46th Ward! pic.twitter.com/mJ1kUS5R7l — James Cappleman (@JamesCappleman) December 1, 2018

The Smashing Pumpkins announced the Double Door’s new home in a Facebook post from Friday advertising a pop-up shop that opened last weekend in the theater’s future location.