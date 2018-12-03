Emergency Crews responded to the 9700 block of South Ingleside around 2:22 a.m. after a man was hit by a bullet that came through the door of his home.

According to Chicago Police Department officials the victim, a 27-year-old male, was sitting inside his home when a bullet came through the door striking him under his arm.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody at this time and Area South is investigating.

This is a developing story.