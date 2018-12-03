CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer is under investigation, after hitting a teenager in the head while holding a pair of handcuffs last week at the Roosevelt subway station on the Red Line.

Two cell phone videos posted on Facebook captured the arrest now sparking outrage.

In one clip, two officers can be seen detaining a teenager, while he and his friends keep asking why. The officers don’t say.

A second clip seems to begin moments later, after more officers have arrived. One of the officers is seen repeatedly striking the teen in the head, with a pair of handcuffs in his hand.

As the crowd on the platform shouts at police, that same officer can be seen backing them off, still holding the cuffs in a raised clenched fist.

The teen is seen being led up the escalator, after struggling to get his footing as he was picked up off the platform.

Police said the incident on Nov. 25 is under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

“This was an incident where an individual was resisting arrest. A use of force investigation has been opened into the Officers actions by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) to establish if policies were violated and CPD will fully cooperate with COPAs investigation,” Chicago Police Department spokesman Michael Carroll stated in an email.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports officers tried to detain the teenager because he matched the description of a robbery suspect. Officers reportedly took him down when he threatened the officers, clenched his fists, and flailed his arms. He was released without charges, after officers failed to get statements from the victims of the alleged robbery.

The Chicago Police Department said it’s cooperating with COPA’s investigation.