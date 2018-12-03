CHICAGO (CBS)– Officials confirmed 23 tornado touchdowns reported in Central Illinois Saturday night.

This is a record total for Illinois tornadoes in December. Prior to Saturday, the highest was 21 reported tornadoes in December of 1957.

National Weather Service teams are still surveying storm damage downstate IL. This event already tops the largest statewide outbreak for December. (since 1957) @cbschicago @NWSChicago @NWS pic.twitter.com/7ApavDhk8S — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) December 3, 2018

Governor Bruce Rauner announced the decision to activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, Saturday.

“We activated the State Emergency Operations Center so that we could closely monitor the situation, keep in contact with local officials and quickly mobilize any state assets that may be needed,” said Rauner in a press release. “If state assistance is need, we are well-positioned to provide it quickly and efficiently.”

The City of Taylorville, along with surrounding areas, was hit the hardest by powerful winds.

According to the Taylorville tornado survey, the tornado got an EF rating of 3. The peak winds were 155 miles-per-hour and the tornado path length reached 11.2 miles.

The report stated 34 homes were severely damaged or destroyed, 66 homes were left with major damage and 406 homes were damaged, but inhabitable.

Fire departments from Christian County and other neighboring areas rescued and responded to many residents.

Taylorville Memorial Hospital reported 21 patients sustained storm-related injuries and one patient was critically injured.

The storm leveled some houses and have left extensive damage.

According to Ameren, at least 100 power poles were destroyed.