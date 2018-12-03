Two months after two men were shot and killed in Rogers Park residents are still on high alert.

Monday night residents of Rogers Park joined together in Loyola Park to celebrate Hanukkah and remember 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz, an Orthodox Jew who was shot and killed in October near Loyola Park.

Chabad of East Rogers Park dedicated its large menorah to his memory this year.

“And tonight by dedicating this menorah in his memory we are showing proudly and strongly that his light will continue to shine and will not be extinguished,” said Rabbi Meir Moscowitz of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois.

Police have received hundreds of tips in the Rogers Park murders, but so far no new developments.