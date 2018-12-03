  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMComics Unleashed
    01:07 AMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hanukkah, Murder, Rogers Park

Two months after two men were shot and killed in Rogers Park residents are still on high alert.

Monday night residents of Rogers Park joined together in Loyola Park to celebrate Hanukkah and remember 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz, an Orthodox Jew who was shot and killed in October near Loyola Park.

rogers park Residents Remember Rogers Park Murder Victim

Rogers Park residents joined together in Loyola Park to celebrate Hanukkah and remember 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz.

Chabad of East Rogers Park dedicated its large menorah to his memory this year.

“And tonight by dedicating this menorah in his memory we are showing proudly and strongly that his light will continue to shine and will not be extinguished,” said Rabbi Meir Moscowitz of Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois.

Police have received hundreds of tips in the Rogers Park murders, but so far no new developments.