Chicago (CBS) — Illinois is bouncing back after severe weather hit the center of the state on Saturday. With at least nine confirmed tornadoes, Saturday’s outbreak was the second largest December tornado outbreak ever recorded in Illinois.

Although there is significant damage to report, miraculously, no one was killed.

The National Weather Service is now verifying reports of well over a dozen tornadoes slamming through communities in central and southern Illinois, including Christian, Cass, Fulton, McDonough and Schuyler counties.

Sunday, evidence of the damage was clear on a drive through Taylorville, the area hardest hit, with 22 people injured. Massive tree limbs were toppled to the ground, roofs were blown off homes and power crews were scrambling to restore service to over 2,000 customers.

At least 34 homes in Taylorville were destroyed, and another 66 sustained major damage. More than 400 were damaged, but remain habitable.

Gov. Bruce Rauner toured storm-ravaged areas Sunday. They include Carlinville, where several buildings were blown to pieces.

“Power lines are down,” Rauner said. “Just for safety, stay away from power lines. Stay away from debris as much as possible.”

Food pantries are now collecting supplies for those impacted. Many people volunteering are neighbors who have come out to help friends in need.

“To see so many folks that I’ve grown up with in this community come together and help each other is just an amazing feat,” U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said. “It all goes out to the folks right here in our community.”

The governor is asking insurance agencies to work as quickly as possible to begin assisting families who suffered damages. Sunday night, with power still out in Taylorville, a curfew is in effect.

The following is a timeline of Saturday’s tornadoes in Illinois, compiled from the National Weather Service surveys.

Timeline of Tornadoes:

3:00 to 3:02 pm Schuyler County

EF-1 tornado touches down north of Camden, doing minor damage. The tornado was on the ground for 1 mile and was 100 yards wide. No injuries were reported.

3:18 pm McDonough County

***Survey Yet To Be Completed ***

3:25 to 3:33 pm Cass County

An EF-1 tornado begins in Beardstown and tracks for 4.3 miles across IL Rt 125 and damages 3 of the 4 wells of the Beardstown Water Treatment Plant. It then travelled through Roy Roberts Park, damaging trees and knocking out windows of the cars in the park parking lot.

3:42 pm McDonough County

***Survey Yet To Be Completed ***

3:51 to 4:18 pm Schulyer to Fulton County

Another EF-1 tornado was on the ground for nearly 16 miles. It began just southwest of Bluff City and moved northeast knocking a home off its foundation. It moved along Highway 100 doing tree damage and minor roof damage near S-136. The tornado hit several homes on Waterford Rd and continue to County Highway 9. Extensive home damage occurred here as well as a winery, and uprooted trees and downed power lines.

4:48 to 4:54 pm Christian County

An EF-0 tornado left a 3.1 mile path in the southern part of the county. Minor damage to outbuildings, rooves and trees was reported.

4:53 to 5:17 pm Mason County – 1 Injured

An EF-1 tornado touched down west of Easton and moved northeast damaging power poles and irrigation systems. It dissipated just southeast of Forest City. It was on the ground for 11.8 miles and was 250 yards wide.

5:00 pm Christian County – 22 injured

***Survey Yet To Be Completed ***

This is the Taylorville, Illinois tornado. Preliminary numbers include:

34 homes destroyed

66 homes with major damage

406 homes damaged but habitable

Preliminary damage ratings are from a high EF-2 tornado with a width of about 12 mile wide. Winds are estimated to be 120 to 130 mph.

5:34 to 5:35 pm Tazewell County

A brief, weak, EF-0 tornado was on the ground for less than half a mile northeast of Manito, Illinois. It damaged outbuilding, a pool deck and an irrigation system.