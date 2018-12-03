CHICAGO (CBS) — Parents and students want their voices heard over a decision to convert a South Loop elementary school into a high school. A judge is expected to decide Monday afternoon if Chicago Public Schools officials can move forward with the plans.

Dozens of parents and students are outraged by the CPS plan to convert National Teacher’s Academy into a new high school.

They want the judge to stop the district from moving forward, and they plan to hold a rally at 8 a.m. to voice their opposition.

Over the summer, parents and community groups filed a lawsuit against CPS, claiming the district violated the Illinois Civil Rights Act, and the Illinois School Code.

They said National Teachers Academy is a top-performing school, and has served predominantly black and low-income students in the South Loop.

The district plans to convert the building into a high school serving 1,100 students in five communities, including the South Loop, Bridgeport, and Chinatown.

Opponents claim closing the elementary school will cause “needless educational harm that will fall primarily on the shoulders of black students,” by forcing them to transfer to lower-performing elementary schools.

A judge will rule on the opponents’ request for an injunction at a hearing at 3 p.m. on Monday. He also will rule on the district’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.