CHICAGO (CBS)– Toys from a collection box in the Department of Children and Family Services, in the Prairie District area, were stolen Sunday afternoon.

DCFS, located in the 1900 block of S. Indiana Ave., collects toys to donate to local children in foster homes during the holiday season. The toys arrived Saturday and a staff member notified police of the missing toys on Sunday.

There was no sign of a break-in and a DCFS spokesperson believes the toys were stolen by someone who has access to the building.