CHICAGO (CBS)– JBS Tolleson, Inc. recalled over 12 million pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport Tuesday.

#Recall: JBS Tolleson, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products due to Possible Salmonella Newport Contamination https://t.co/Yl1nmrUb0d — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) December 4, 2018

This is over 5 million more pounds of beef from the initial recall on Oct. 4, which was was of just over six million pounds.

The CDC released a map of the states affected by the possible Salmonella Newport contamination. Illinois is among the 26 states that has reported the combined 246 sickness cases.

According to the USDA, “the raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018.”

The USDA has provided a complete list of impacted products.