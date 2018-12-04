CHICAGO (CBS)– A Michael Cooper from Bellwood was charged with stealing approximately $1,250 from a cigar shop in Elmhurst, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police responded to a call of a robbery at the Old Havana Cigar Shop located at 189 E Butterfield Rd. around 8:12 p.m. on Dec. 3.

According to officials, Cooper had BB gun when he entered the business and gave the clerk a note which read, “Keep calm, give me the money. I don’t want to kill you.”

Cooper has been charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery and the judge set his bond at $50,000.

Cooper’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 3.