CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a bank in northwest suburban Elgin on Saturday.

According to the FBI, a man in his 50s robbed the Chase Bank at 1130 N. McLean Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The robber was wearing a gray hoodie, jeans, and dark shoes.

Further details on the robbery were not available.

The FBI said it is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery should call the FBI at 312-421-6700.