CHICAGO (CBS) — Tuesday more than $21 million was awarded to a south suburban family in a drowning case.

Michal Duda drowned in a Bridgeview Park District pool in July 2014.

The 6-year-old was under the care of counselors at the “Fun in the Sun” camp program.

Court documents show the boy did not know how to swim, and camp counselors were aware.

The family was awarded 21.5 million dollars.