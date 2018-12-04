CHICAGO (CBS)– Officials responded to a 5-alarm fire at an egg farm in the Village of Grant Park.

Mussman’s Back Acres egg farm, located in Kankakee County, reported a chicken coop fire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mussman’s is a wholesale egg distribution facility.

Officials say three buildings caught fire with chickens inside. A total of two buildings were lost.

Several chickens died, but the exact number is not yet known.

Emergency teams from at least 7 areas in the MABAS 19 Task Force, including Orland Park, Frankfort, Lockport, Palos Heights and others, responded in the rescue effort. At least three other emergency response divisions were requested on scene.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is out and this case is still under investigation.