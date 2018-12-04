CHICAGO (CBS) — A YouTube video that shows a Plainfield man speeding with his young daughter in the front seat has led to the arrests of four men, one a registered sex offender, according to Plainfield police.

Police, along with the Will County States Attorney’s Office, started investigating in mid-August. Paul Powell posted a wide range of his street racing videos to his YouTube channel called “Family Cruisin.”

Powell Mug Paul Powell, 35, of Plainfield. (Plainfield Police Department)

Fredenhagen Mug Steven J. Fredenhagen, 41, of Plainfield (Plainfield Police Department)

Hagan Mug Timothy J. Hagan, 47, of Darien (Plainfield Police Department)

Lukas Mug Joseph N. Lukas, 36, of Romeoville (Plainfield Police Department)

Those YouTube videos also led to the arrests of three other men, all on street racing charges.

Police said Powell, 35, of Plainfield, was arrested on November 30 and is charged with 15 counts of street racing and one count of child endangerment.

Police also arrested Timothy J. Hagan, 47, of Darien, that same day. Hagan is a registered sexual predator. He is charged with one count of street racing.

On December 1, Joseph N. Lukas, 36, of Romeoville turned himself in to police and was arrested. Lukas is charged with two counts of street racing. He posted $2,500 bond and was released from custody.

On December 3, Steven J. Fredenhagen, 41, of Plainfield, turned himself in to Plainfield police and was arrested. He is charged with four counts of street racing. Fredenhagen posted $2,500 bond and was released from custody.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three more people, who have yet to be taken into custody.

If you have information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Plainfield Police Traffic Sergeant Eric Munson at 815-267-7238.