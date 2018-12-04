CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker says the state’s best days are ahead as he helped celebrate Illinois’ 200th birthday at a gala celebration in Chicago.

The Illinois Bicentennial party took place Monday night at Navy Pier.

Pritzker told the crowd it’s a time to “celebrate the 200 years of progress that we’ve made” while noting: “Our best days are yet to come in Illinois.” He thanked Gov. Bruce Rauner for his service to the state, though they didn’t appear on stage at the same time during the celebration.

Rauner says it’s been humbling to serve as governor, saying the celebration was an opportunity to come together as “one people, as one state.”

The politicians’ appearances came after a November election that saw Democrat Pritzker defeat Republican Rauner following a bitter campaign.

