CHICAGO (CBS)–A multiple-vehicle accident involving a carjacked SUV is causing delays on the outbound Kennedy Expressway near the Sacramento entrance, according to Illinois State Police.

A GMC Yukon was reportedly driving recklessly before it was involved in a crash with a semi-trailer truck and another vehicle of an unknown make and model.

The travel time from downtown to O’Hare around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday was about an hour and 10 minutes as police worked to clear the accident scene.

Illinois State Police said the GMC Yukon had been stolen during a carjacking prior to the crash, but did not provide details on the carjacking.

Four people inside the vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

One of the occupants of the stolen vehicle was armed, according to police.

The conditions of the people involved in the accident were unknown, police said.