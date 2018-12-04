CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old suspect connected to three fatal stabbings in Lawndale.

Police Chief Eddie Johnson said police believe the stabbings are random, but related.

Darius Mayze, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of first degree murder after police say he was identified as the person who stabbed 58-year-old Ronald Rocket to death in the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue on Nov. 20.

Rocket was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the head and neck and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mayze was arrested in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt on Dec. 2 at 6:38 p.m.

The first stabbing, on Nov. 13, took place in the 3100 block of West Taylor. Ruby Humphrey, 57, was killed when she was stabbed on the 3100 block of West Taylor Street.

Two days later, on Nov. 15, 64-year-old Jose Refugio Ceja was fatally stabbed on the 1100 block of South Keeler Avenue.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video wearing a hooded jacked, jeans and red gym shoes.

According to police, the Mayze lived in Chicago, moved to Mississippi and then recently returned to Chicago three or four months ago.

Suzanne Collins a Lawndale resident said she was afraid to leave her home.

“I had to get up enough courage to come outside to go and take care of my business because I felt he was still around.”

Collins says the arrest makes her feel safer.

“I am just so happy,” she said.