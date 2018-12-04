CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and a woman were killed in a murder-suicide Monday night, after an argument in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police said a man and a woman were seen arguing inside a car near 78th and Bennett at about 8:15 p.m. Monday. The man then got out of the car, shot the woman who was driving, and then shot himself.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Derrel Sikes, was pronounced dead at the scene, which is just outside his home address. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in critical condition. She later was pronounced dead.

The woman’s age and name have not been released.

Area South detectives were investigating.