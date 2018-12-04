CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in north suburban Lincolnwood are searching for a missing 54-year-old woman, who they believe is despondent and may harm herself.

Maria Pitu, 54, was last seen at her home in Lincolnwood around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police said her vehicle was located on the North Side of Chicago, near the 3200 block of West Peterson Avenue.

“There were indications that the missing person was despondent and may harm themselves,” Lincolnwood officials said in a news release.

Anyone who locates Pitu should call 911 or contact Lincolnwood police at 847-673-2167.