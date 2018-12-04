CHICAGO (CBS) — Online travel site Trip Advisor has named the winners of its “Travelers’ Choice” awards for restaurants and several are located in Chicago.

Portillo’s Hot Dogs was rated “Top Fast Casual Restaurant” in the United States. Coming in at number 15 for the “Top Everyday Dinning Restaurant” in the U.S. was The Purple Pig.

“The award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world gathered over a 12-month period,” said Dororthy Hornbeck.

Two Chicago restaurants made the list for “Top Fine Dining Restaurant” in the United States. Listed at 19 is Chicago’s Alinea located at 1723 North Halsted and at number 25 on the same list is Bavette’s Bar and Boeuf at 218 West Kinzie.

“The 2018 Travelers’ Choice restaurant winners are what diners consider the best-in-class, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to try something new,” said Bertrand Jelensperger, senior vice president for TripAdvisor Restaurants. “Food and dining experiences can often be the main highlight of any trip or an evening out. Luckily, diners can use this list to find the ideal eatery for any occasion – from formal to casual and everything in between.”

The top establishment for fine dining in the United States? That would be Gabriel Kreuther in New York City.