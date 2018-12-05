CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department said an anonymous donor has given a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed a Northwestern grad student.

Shane Colombo was shot to death in the 7500 block of North Clark on September 2 around 8:25 p.m.

According to authorities the 25-year-old male grad student was walking on a sidewalk “when an unknown male was seen on the southwest corner of Howard and Clark shooting at another unknown victim.”

Police said Shane Colombo was struck but was not the intended target. Colombo was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives – Area North at 312-744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

RELATED: Police Release Images Of Three Suspects In Killing Of Northwestern Student Shane Colombo