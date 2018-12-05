(AP) — Authorities are looking in the Chicago area for an 18-year-old who is charged with killing his father and his father’s girlfriend in the couple’s suburban St. Louis home while visiting them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tyjuan Cannon-Scarelli was charged Tuesday with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of 33-year-old Iesha Emery and 40-year-old Jerry Cannon.

They were found dead Sunday in the home they shared in suburban Bellefontaine Neighbors on Sunday. Charging documents say it appears they were killed a week earlier.

Cannon-Scarelli also is charged with stealing a motor vehicle. Charging documents say a 9 mm pistol and 2008 Buick Lucerne were missing from the home when the victims were found. The stolen Buick was found in the Chicago area.

