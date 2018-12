CHICAGO (CBS)–After 50 years, an iconic drag club and bar in Chicago’s River North neighborhood is moving to a new home on the North Side.

The Baton Show Lounge on Clark Street is closing its doors in early March due to rising rent prices.

The famous drag bar has been at its River North location, in the heart of the neighborhood’s entertainment district, since 1969.

The party will move into an underground space in the Uptown neighborhood at 4707 N. Broadway.