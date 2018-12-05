CHICAGO (CBS)– Bond was set at $200,000 Wednesday for Kevin Macha, a music teacher at Reed-Custer School in Braidwood, who was charged with Possession of Child Pornography.

Macha was arrested Tuesday in Joliet on one count of Possession of Child Pornography. Macha’s charges were upgraded to three counts on Wednesday at the Will County Court.

A search warrant led police to numerous electronic devices and an interview, where officials say he made incriminating statements. The search ultimately revealed Macha was using a social media platform to share child pornography.

Officials say The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported, back in June, that an individual was sharing child pornography from a computer linked to Macha. The Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was notified in August.

Police say Macha was not removed from the school in June because the tip was just a photo and a username on social media, making it difficult to track down a suspect. detective Freeman said in order to be removed, evidence and a name is needed.

The music teacher has been employed at the local school for four years and works with fifth-grade through high school students. He also serves as the director of the Joliet American Legion Band.

According to Superintendent Mark Mitchell, Macha has been suspended without pay, pending a decision from the school board. Mitchell also stated Macha has been barred from school district property or having any contact with students.

Will County Sheriff says there is still a lot of evidence to sift through, but none of it has involved children at Reed Custer schools.