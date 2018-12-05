Voters work on their ballots at their polling place in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce, an attorney from the South Side, won the ballot lottery listing his name first on the ticket among a crowded field of 21 candidates trying to earn a spot in the race to succeed Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The first and last ballot positions are often perceived as advantageous over candidates whose names appear in the middle of the list.

The last ballot spot will go to attorney John Kozlar, a former candidate for alderman.

The municipal election will be held Feb. 26.

Kolzar beat out Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, businessman Willie Wilson and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas for the top ballot position.