By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the Chicago area Thursday morning bringing snow showers with it.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 26 degrees.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist said to expect snow showers Thursday morning with the best chance well south of I-80. Highs are expected to be near 30 degrees. Then the afternoon will bring chilly northwest winds.

Sunny skies will come Friday and last through the weekend.

The high temperature Friday will be 25 degrees. Saturday’s high will be 31. Temperatures will climb above freezing Sunday with a high of 36.

 