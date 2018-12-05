CHICAGO (CBS) — A Des Plaines man is facing a murder charge after a suspicious death of a relative last month in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood.

Robbie Barnes, 47, is charged with first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police Spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill.

Police say the victim, 58-year-old Rosalind Appling, was last seen on Nov. 5 in her home in the 900 block of West 116th Place. Relatives overheard Barnes and Appling having an argument in a bedroom. Then they say Barnes came out and closed the door. He asked relatives not to disturb Appling saying she was asleep and feeling “pretty sick.”

Three days later Appling was discovered suffering from injuries to her head and neck. She was pronounced dead on the scene on Nov. 8, Tannehill said.

Barnes was arrested Monday by a fugitive apprehension team in Crown Point, Indiana.

Police consider the death a homicide, but an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending further study.