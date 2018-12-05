LAKEMOOR, Ill. (AP) — A prosecutor has ruled that a suburban Chicago police officer acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a northwestern Pennsylvania man wanted in the death of an 88-year-old man.

Lake County State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim said Wednesday that two Lakemoor officers were within feet of a man armed with two handguns during the July confrontation when one of them fired at 36-year-old Kenneth Martell of Springboro, Pennsylvania.

Police say the shooting happened after an officer stopped to investigate an SUV parked on a single-lane access road about 40 miles northwest of Chicago and they struggled over a handgun that Martell pulled out.

Martell faced a murder warrant in the beating and stabbing death three days earlier of Theodore Garver during a robbery in Springboro, Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.