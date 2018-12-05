1. Wilde Bar & Restaurant

PHOTO: Babygirl H./YELP

Topping the list is Wilde Bar & Restaurant. Located at 3130 N. Broadway St. (between Briar Place and Barry Avenue) in Lake View East, the pub and Irish spot is the most popular Irish restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 1,045 reviews on Yelp.

Named after poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, this pub has two fireplaces, a library nook and stained-glass ceiling domes and literary vibes to match. On the menu, you’ll find plenty of Irish comfort food, like the baked macaroni and cheese and country chicken pot pie, that pair with beer flights.

Vegetarian? Don’t worry, this spot has a menu just for you that includes sweet potato fries, French onion soup and grilled cheese sandwiches. (Check out the full menu here.)

Mary T., who reviewed it on Sept. 4, said, “Lovely ambiance, superb service, excellent food. Great place for brunch [and] large groups. Quiet enough for conversation, but spirited enough for fun!”

2. Fado Irish Pub

PHOTO: LAUREN C./YELP

Next up is River North’s Fado Irish Pub, situated at 100 W. Grand Ave. (between La Salle Drive and Clark Street). With four stars out of 609 reviews on Yelp, Fado, which means “long ago” in Gaelic, has proven to be a local favorite.

Expect to be greeted by Irish accents and good cheer at this popular spot for watching European soccer. There’s plenty of favorite foods to feast on: Irish boxtny sliders, fish and chips, corned beef and potato dumplings, shepherd’s pie and bread pudding for dessert. Fado serves up pints of Guinness, Irish coffee, wine and other drinks to wash it all down. (View the menu here.)

Dawn J. said, “Fado is an amazing place. You feel like family the moment you walk in. By far the best fish and chips in America. But don’t skip the potato wedge cheese appetizer. The service was impeccable. It you want to have fantastic food, great atmosphere and a cozy place to be at, Fado is your place.”

3. The Grafton

Photo: MANDA F./Yelp

Ravenswood’s The Grafton, located at 4530 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Sunnyside and Wilson avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional Irish pub four stars out of 495 reviews.

This spot offers signature burgers named after Irish writers, such as Samuel Beckett and James Joyce, along with staples like Irish breakfast, Guinness stew and fish & chips. Expect a solid selection of whiskys and winter cocktails. On many weeknights, you’ll find a lively atmosphere with Irish or Bluegrass jam sessions. Check out the website for detailed listings.

Yelper Tommy O., wrote, “The Grafton is a cozy Irish pub with a good whisky selection and amazing buffalo mac and cheese. The service has been great every time that I have been here!”

4. Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

Photo: Mrs. Murphy & SONs Irish bistro/Yelp

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro, a pub and Irish spot in North Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 454 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3905 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Larchmont Avenue and Byron Street) to see for yourself.

Expect staples like fish and chips, along with new takes on Irish classics. Notable menu items include bread with bacon butter, ribs with a Guinness orange barbecue sauce and smoked salmon with potato cakes.

“From the beautiful wooden bar to the scores of bar signs and mirrors on the wall, you’d think you walked into a pub in Dublin,” noted Yelper Fitterer J. “I’ve tried the burgers, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips and quite a few more menu items, and all have been very good.”

5. Galway Arms

PHOTO: Kristy B./YELP

Last but not least, there’s Galway Arms, a Park West favorite with four stars out of 305 reviews. Stop by 2442 N. Clark St. (at Arlington Place) to hit up the Irish pub the next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

Inside this converted brownstone, you’ll find a pub with cozy spaces to enjoy a cold beer and listen to live Irish music on Tuesday and Sunday nights. Favorite items include the Shepherd’s pie, chicken pot pie and lamb stew. (See the menu here.)

Mark M. wrote, “Excellent Irish pub. Super atmosphere and layout, loved the bar and music upstairs. Good food and drink — a cut above the rest.”