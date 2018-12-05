CHICAGO (AP) — Five Illinois community health centers are receiving more than $36 million in federal funds to help provide affordable health care in underserved rural and urban areas.

U.S. Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday.

SIHF Healthcare in St. Clair County is receiving $15.5 million, the largest amount.

Two agencies in Cook County and one each in Winnebago and Whiteside counties also will get funds. Durbin says community health centers provide care to more than a million Illinois residents annually.

