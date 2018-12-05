CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at an elementary school in the Hyde Park neighborhood were being relocated to another school, after a gasoline spill Wednesday morning.

Police said the gasoline spill happened inside Bret Harte Elementary School, at 1556 E. 56th St., around 7:15 a.m. A Fire Department spokesman said a gas can tipped over in the first floor vestibule sometime overnight, causing a strong odor of gasoline.

Busses are being called in to take students to Hyde Park High School while firefighters work to air the smell out. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/rIy7ILw76Y — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) December 5, 2018

The spill happened before students arrive for the day, and no injuries were reported.

As a precaution, students were bused to nearby Hyde Park High School.

Firefighters used fans to air out Harte Elementary, and the school was closed for the day.