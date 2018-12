CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have detained a man who apparently made a bomb threat on a Greyhound Bus traveling on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Police stopped the bus at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the inbound lanes near Ohio Street and pulled the suspect off.

All inbound lanes were blocked as of 4:45 p.m.

All lanes reopened at 5 p.m.

The bus was moved to the investigation area along the expressway.

Developing …