CHICAGO (CBS) — The body of a missing Lincolnwood woman was recovered from the Chicago River on Tuesday, not far from where her car had been found on the city’s North Side.

Maria Pitu, 54, was reported missing after she was last seen at her Lincolnwood home Monday evening.

Police said her car was found on the North Side of Chicago, near the river along the 3200 block of West Peterson Avenue.

Tuesday afternoon, Pitu’s body was found in the Chicago River, near Bryn Mawr Avenue, about a half mile south of where her car had been found.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office was expected to conduct an autopsy on Wednesday. Police had said there were indications Pitu was despondent, and might harm herself.