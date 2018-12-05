CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said he believes he’ll be able to start Sunday night’s game against the Rams, and just needs to prove to head coach Matt Nagy that he’s ready to go again, after missing two games with an injury to his throwing shoulder.

“I’ve just got to show coach that I can play,” Trubisky said ahead of Wednesday’s practice at Halas Hall. “I’m feeling good about where I’m at, and as long as I can show him that I can go out there and do it, make all the throws, and be the player that I know that I am, I feel confident that I’ll be able to go.”

Nagy also sounded confident Trubisky would return to the field on Sunday, though he wasn’t ready to commit to a final decision.

“I feel strong that he will play, but I’ve to see more,” Nagy said.

If Trubisky looks healthy on the field Wednesday afternoon, he’ll practice with the first team offense, Nagy said. Trubisky was limited in practice all last week, and didn’t even start throwing again until Friday. He also got in several throws before Sunday’s game against the Giants, but was declared inactive for the game.

Trubisky said he just needs to show Nagy that he’s healthy again.

“Show him that I can make all the throws, and that I’m 100 percent, and absolutely no reservations in my game. So that’s when I run, when I throw, when I pull it down, anything, and I’m just the same guy that I was before, and even stronger from all the treatment and exercises that I’ve been doing,” he said.

Although the Bears lost in an upset to the Giants, Nagy said that won’t factor into a decision on whether Trubisky will start against the 11-1 Rams.

“I could care less about the loss with his urgency. It’s all based off of where he’s at,” Nagy said. “His arrow is up right now. I like that, and I feel good about where he’s at, and I’m excited to see when we get out there today at practice exactly where he is at.”

If Trubisky does play, he would provide a needed shot in the arm to the Bears’ offense, which struggled against the Lions and Giants with backup quarterback Chase Daniel starting in Trubisky’s place.

“He’s a game changer times three,” Nagy said of Trubisky. “You look at him, and you wonder how he can weigh as much as he weighs, and be as quick as he is. He’s really extremely quick. He’s savvy in regards to the different types of moves he has. He has power. He’s got the speed. He’s got the athleticism. He can do it all.”