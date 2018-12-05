  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A semi-truck driving the wrong way crashed into a school bus near downstate Bloomington, Illinois, on Wednesday night, Illinois State Police confirmed.

Central Illinois news station WMBD reports the bus was carrying the Normal Community West High School freshman girls basketball team when it was involved in the crash with the semi on I-74 between Bloomington and Downs.

Police told WMBD that I-74 near Downs is closed.

There is currently no word on injuries, and parents are being advised to go to Normal West High School and not to the scene, WMBD reports.

The town of Downs is located about two hours south of Chicago.

 

 

 

 