(CBS Local) — One of the original actors in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is firing back against recent charges that the beloved Christmas TV special was sexist, bigoted and abusive.

Corrine Conley, who voiced the doll in the 1964 Rankin & Bass animated classic, saying critics miss the point.

“It is more relevant now than ever because there’s so much bullying going on, but it’s all reconciled in ‘Rudolph,’ and surely people wouldn’t love it so much if it left a resonance of bullying,” Conley told TMZ.

The day after the show aired again Nov. 27 on CBS, The Huffington Post tweeted out a short video calling the show “seriously problematic.”

The video touches on several different scenes that show little Rudolph facing bullying for his red nose, including verbal abuse from his father and even Santa himself.

It also includes comments from Twitter users who claimed the show was racist and homophobic.

“There is quite a bit of bullying go on at this time. So perhaps were all getting a little more sensitive to it. But that’s good,” Conley says. “I don’t think by getting sensitive to bullying that you want to copy it. You want to get rid of it. And certainly in Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer everyone is reconciled happily at the end of the movie. Let’s hope in today’s society the things that people are bullying about can also be rectified. I don’t think people are tempted to bully so much if they nice warm-hearted shows like Rudolph.”

CBS is scheduled to repeat “Rudolph” on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.