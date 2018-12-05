Sakae Sushi

2920 N. Clark St., Lake View East

Photo: JAMES V./Yelp

Sakae Sushi is a sushi bar and Japanese spot.

The restaurant offers several different kinds of nigiri and sashimi, including tuna, eel, shrimp, squid and more, as well as rolls, which include the Alaskan roll with salmon, avocado and cucumber, and the spicy salmon roll with cucumber. (View the full menu here.)

Sakae Sushi’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews indicates positive attention from visitors.

Yelper James V., who reviewed Sakae Sushi on Nov. 10, wrote, “Nothing but good things to say about this place. … We tried several rolls. The OMG was amazing—they light it on fire, and it has such a delicious taste. The Yaya roll was pretty good and the Gold Rush as well. Both of them tasted super fresh. … The miso [soup] was complimentary.”

Marissa P. noted, “They are eco-conscious of their fish types and vary their types of tuna and salmon, etc. The sushi was so fresh. The spicy tuna had a good kick to it! The wings were really good too!”

Sakae Sushi is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar

1453 E. 53rd St., Hyde Park

Photo: HIRO SUSHI & DESSERTS BAR/Yelp

Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar is a sushi bar, also offering rolled ice cream and more.

Hiro offers a variety of signature rolls, like the Berry Delicious roll with imitation crab, avocado and strawberry, and the Hiro roll with deep fried lobster, imitation crab and avocado with a honey sriracha mayo. It also offers basic rolls, vegetarian rolls, nigiri and sashimi. (View the menu here.)

Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar’s current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 18 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it’s still early days.

Yelper Catherine L., who reviewed Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar on Nov. 11, wrote, “My friend and I each ordered the salmon bento box for dinner. It comes with miso soup and salad, an assortment of vegetable tempura, cooked salmon and your choice of a four piece California or Spicy Tuna roll. Overall, the food was good.”

Albert Z. noted, “Overall, [I] thought the food was solid. Dragon roll was a little underwhelming, but the pork char siu udon was very solid and flavorful. The bread brix and rolled ice cream were excellent.”

Hiro Sushi & Desserts Bar is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

Kyōten

2507 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

Photo: gary l./Yelp

Kyōten is an upscale sushi bar with a limited menu.

The sushi is prepared by the chef directly in front of guests. Choose between Umi Masu, Aji, Ebi and more. (Check out the sample menu here.)

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, Kyōten has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Celeste B., who was one of the first users to visit Kyōten on Nov. 25, wrote, “The restaurant is located in a very random building with minimal signage, so just look for the 2507 and go in. … Here, you are encouraged to eat it as you get your fish and not to wait for everyone else to get served. They use a different type of rice that’s long-grain and very risotto-like. He prepared half of the rice with a different vinegar and kept the other half for another flavor towards later in the meal.”

Yelper Trekforbeer B. wrote, “Solid but limited alcohol program, mostly focused on sake. … The ingredients are top notch and prepared as such. The star is the rice, which is huge and brings an acidity that I haven’t had before. The pieces were huge; you will leave totally fully. I loved the congee dish, probably the best of the night.”

Guests are seated at either 6 p.m. or 8:45 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (It is closed on Sunday and Monday.)