CHICAGO (CBS)– The water in the Lake County Jail will be shut off the morning of Dec. 8 through the evening of Dec. 9 in an effort to modernize equipment.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, arrangements have to to provide bottled water for drinking and personal hygiene needs.

Officials say the remodeling is for safety purposes.

“I am making it a priority to be transparent with facility improvements and infrastructure matters inside the Lake County Jail,” Sheriff John Idleburg stated in a press release.