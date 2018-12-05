HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS Local) –- A video of a black high school student punching a white student known for wearing Nazi garb has gone viral four months after the incident.

The video shared Nov. 27 by a Twitter user based in Baltimore was shot in August at Mountain Vista High School in the Denver suburbs, The Denver Post reported Friday.

In the video, the black teen is seen punching his white classmate in the face, causing the student to fall to the ground.

Police say the white student then got up, grabbed a rock and threw it at the black student, missing him.

The Post reported that the white student, wearing a “green militaristic style” jacket, was recorded doing a “T-pose,” a gaming meme that Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Lt. Lori Bronner says “has been used by the KKK [Ku Klux Klan] to represent a burning cross.”

The school said the white student was wearing a green jacket, but that it did not sport Nazi insignias. But students said the white student is known for wearing the green jacket complete with Nazi regalia. And a review of his Instagram account showed multiple pictures of him wearing Nazi uniforms, according to the Post.

Both students were arrested, Bronner said. The black student was charged with assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. The white student was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal attempt assault.

The Colorado Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents in the state has tripled in recent years, from 18 in 2015 to 57 in 2017.