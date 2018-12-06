CHICAGO (CBS)–A gunman wearing a surgical mask opened fire in the CTA Blue Line tunnel at Jackson Thursday around 5:05 p.m. during evening rush hour.

An unknown gunman wearing a surgical mask opened fire in the tunnel, firing two shots, police said during a press conference Thursday evening. One person in his 20’s was shot in the side and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Police said the gunman fled in a westbound direction through the tunnel after the shooting. The shooter has not been located.

Incident occurred in tunnel between train stops where hi-def CTA cameras blanket walkways. Victim was consious and talking but at this point not cooperating with police. Incident captured on video and being reviewed by detectives. Trains are operating — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 6, 2018

#ChicagoPolice responding to a shooting at Van Buren and State. Victim transported to area hospital in stable condition. Detectives and PIO responding. Media staging area at NW side of Van Buren and State @TomAhernCPD @Chicago_Police pic.twitter.com/AacJN5PHIF — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 6, 2018

[Service Disruption] Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted due to police activity near Jackson. More: https://t.co/Seb556OAep — cta (@cta) December 6, 2018

Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted. At 5:47 p.m., the CTA announced service was resuming.

The tunnel between the Red and Blue Lines is still closed.

Traffic was shut down between Congress and State and Van Buren and State following the shooting. Lane closures have since reopened.

The suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans, police said.