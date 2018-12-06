CHICAGO (CBS)–A gunman wearing a surgical mask opened fire in the CTA Blue Line tunnel at Jackson Thursday around 5:05 p.m. during evening rush hour.
An unknown gunman wearing a surgical mask opened fire in the tunnel, firing two shots, police said during a press conference Thursday evening. One person in his 20’s was shot in the side and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police said he is not cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the gunman fled in a westbound direction through the tunnel after the shooting. The shooter has not been located.
Blue Line service was temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted. At 5:47 p.m., the CTA announced service was resuming.
The tunnel between the Red and Blue Lines is still closed.
Traffic was shut down between Congress and State and Van Buren and State following the shooting. Lane closures have since reopened.
The suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was wearing a blue hoodie and black jeans, police said.