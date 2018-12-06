CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinle announced new, big labor support, while candidate Bill Daley unveiled his first TV ad.

Two candidates using different methods to build support.

If Toni Preckwinkle is elected, union power will play a major role. Big endorsements on Thursday from 15,000 SEIU members who work for the city. And 25,000 members of the Chicago Teachers Union.

“Thank you for placing your trust in my vision for a united Chicago that works for all of our communities,” Preckwinkle said to her supporters.

Another SEIU Division, Local1, already donated $200,000 to Preckwinkle. It’s more than one-third of the $596,000 she’s raised for mayor so far. With more union cash expected.

But with ward organizations fading, the union’s foot soldiers are equally valuable.

“We have members that will knock on doors. We’ll be out in the cold. We’ll bring a loud voice, a lot of shoe leather,” said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.

“Yes, they do put people on the ground where before patronage workers were compelled to do so,” said 15th ward Ald. Ray Lopez.

Meantime, Bill Daley, the candidate with the biggest campaign war chest, released his first TV ad. Daley has raised more than 2.6 million dollars, and he’s starting to spend it.

“Bill will put a moratorium on tax hikes, to keep families in their homes. and he’ll make getting gangs and guns off our streets priority number one,” said Daley’s TV ad.

That promise to freeze property taxes is similar to one his brother, former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, made to Chicago voters. But it also put the city behind the eight ball, leading to massive pension fund deficits that still plague Chicago’s financial future, even after current Mayor Emanuel forced through more than a billion dollars in tax hikes.