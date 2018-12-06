CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies have cleared behind a recent cold front, and temperatures are falling fast.

CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says cooling conditions will be ideal tonight with high pressure overhead and light winds.

Areas west of the Fox River Valley will likely fall into the single digits, and other areas will be in the teens.

Conditions tonight will be clear with a low of 15 degrees. Friday will be sunny with a high of 25 degrees.

Expect a dry but cold weekend with highs of 31 Saturday and 35 Sunday.