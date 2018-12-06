CHICAGO (CBS)–A part-time bookkeeper stole allegedly stole more than $400,000 from a Hinsdale dental office where she worked, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Roxana Dusanek, 56, of Crest Hill, allegedly created a stamp of her employer’s signature without permission and stamped hundreds of unauthorized checks made payable to her business, IMC Services Group, LLC.

Dusanek also allegedly sent payments from her employer’s bank account to a bank account for her business.

The theft allegedly occurred between February 2014 and June 2017, according to the state’s attorney.

Her employer discovered the missing funds and contacted authorities.

An investigation by the Hinsdale Police Department led to six counts of forgery, two charges of theft in excess of $100,000 and one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise.

She appeared at a bond hearing this morning where a judge set bond at $300,000.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 19.