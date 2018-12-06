SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois hunters took nearly 81,000 deer during this year’s firearm deer hunting season. That’s a slight increase over last year.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reported Wednesday that 22,060 deer were harvested during the second segment of firearm season, which ran from November 29 through Sunday December 2. That was a decrease from 28,656 during the second season in 2017.

The preliminary harvest for the first segment, which was November 16 to 18, was 58,836 deer. The largest harvests were in Adams, Jackson and Randolph counties.

IDNR says hunters still have more opportunities to take deer this season.

Muzzleloader-only deer season begins Friday and runs through Sunday. The archery deer season continues through January 20.

