CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois State Police trooper assigned to a DEA task force, who had been reported missing overnight, is recovering at the hospital after suffering an “unknown medical emergency” Thursday morning.

Arlington Heights police confirmed they received a missing person report around 6 a.m. Thursday, but the person was later located, and Illinois State Police were handling the investigation.

The trooper was found in a vehicle on the Near West Side, near Union Park.

Illinois State Police said a trooper was being treated at a local hospital “due to an unknown medical emergency.” A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration spokeswoman confirmed the trooper was assigned to a DEA task force, and was “working an operation overnight while on-duty,” when he suffered a medical emergency.

The trooper’s condition was stabilized at the hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. This is a developing story…