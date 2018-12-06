CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday the defense rested its case and closing arguments were made in the trial of three Chicago police officers accused of helping cover up the 2014 murder of Laquan McDonald.

“Defendants Walsh, Gaffney and March are guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the crimes of obstruction of justice, official misconduct, and conspiracy to commit those crimes,” said Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes. “They should be held accountable for those actions. This court should find them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt based on the evidence presented.”

“You need clear, convincing, compelling, strong, unambiguous evidence to find these men guilty,” said Defense Attorney James McKay. “You have none of that. You have none of that.”

Former officer Joseph Walsh, Officer Thomas Gaffney and ex-detective David March all avoided taking the stand today. Instead the defense called only one witness, who said there’s no way reports filed in 2014 were falsified.

The prosecution argued the men altered facts to help cover for former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year in Laquan McDonald’s shooting death.

The judge said she wants to watch the dash cam footage again before ruling on December 19.