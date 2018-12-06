Chicago (CBS) — A 32-year-old woman is recovering in a hospital this morning after she was shot while waiting for a bus.

Chicago Police say the woman was waiting for a bus around 4:00 a.m. this morning in the 4100 block of W. North Avenue in the city’s West Humboldt Park neighborhood when she was shot in the ankle. Police believe an unknown occupant inside a passing black Honda Civic was firing shots at another vehicle when she was hit and police say she was not the intended target.

The woman was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody and Area North detectives are investigating.