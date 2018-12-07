CHICAGO (CBS) — According to DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and the Bartlett Police Department, two men have been charged with reckless homicide in a car crash that killed two people.

Uriel Zenteno and Jordan Gant appeared in bond court before Alex McGimpsey where bond was set. Both men are also charged with aggravated street racing.

Police said the incident happened on September 25 around 5:50 a.m. when Bartlett police responded to a call about a fatal crash at the intersection of Munger and Stearsn Road.

It’s alleged that Gant and Zenteno were going westbound on Stearns at a high rate of speed when allegedly Zenteno lost control of the vehicle and hit two other vehicles head-on that were traveling eastbound.

“It is alleged that the crash killed Chris Arbeen, the driver of one of the eastbound vehicles, and Miguel Flores, a passenger in Zenteno’s vehicle,” according to a statement by the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Authorities alleged that Zenteno was driving 84 mph at the time of the crash. Both Gant and Zenteno are expected to be in court December 11.